Friday 3 January, 2020
Sexton 'progressing well' on return from knee injury

The out-half went for a second visit to his specialist over the Christmas period and appears on course to feature for Ireland in February.

By Sean Farrell Friday 3 Jan 2020, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 949 Views 4 Comments
File photo: Sexton in action against the Saints.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen says Jonathan Sexton’s rehab is ‘on track’ as the out-half continues his return from knee injury.

Sexton, a contender to be the next Ireland captain, has been out of action with a knee injury sustained in the win away to Northampton last month and emerged as a doubt for the opening round of Six Nations match.

The 34-year-old visited a specialist for a second scan on the issue over the Christmas period and a report the Irish Times this morning suggested he could even feature in Leinster’s remaining Champions Cup pool matches.

Asked about Sexton’s return to his specialist, Cullen was tight-lipped, but said:

“He’s progressing well, all seems to be on track for him.”

Cullen was speaking after naming his team for face Connacht at the RDS tomorrow, with Ciaran Frawley earning the nod at 10 ahead of Harry Byrne while Joe Tomane returns from injury to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

ciaran-frawley Frawley in training this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s a tricky period and Joe is one of those coming back in from injury so we’re all looking forward to getting going with the last inter-provincial of the festive period,” said Cullen.

“It’s been a full-on block of games and a case of survival of the fittest. Thankfully we still have a lot of fit guys. We got through Thomond Park with a clean bill of health but we need to bring in players who need games.”

