Ngatai returns for Leinster but Sexton and Furlong remain doubts

The experienced out-half could miss out on the trip to France to face Racing 92.

1 hour ago
Sexton is a big doubt for this weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CAPTAIN JOHNNY SEXTON and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong remain doubts for Leinster’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Le Havre on Saturday, but centre Charlie Ngatai is available again.

Sexton picked up a calf injury during Ireland’s autumn Test series and missed last weekend’s win against Ulster at the RDS. The 37-year-old is a big doubt to feature in France on Saturday, with Ross Byrne in line to start at number 10 again.

Furlong came off the bench in that victory over Ulster but was forced back off by an ankle injury that requires further assessment this week, according to Leinster.

Michael Ala’alatoa is expected to start in the number three shirt if Furlong cannot recover in time.

However, there is good news with midfielder Ngatai’s return from a shoulder injury. With Robbie Henshaw remaining sidelined after wrist surgery, 21-year-old Jamie Osborne did an impressive job at inside centre last weekend but the return of the experienced Ngatai improves head coach Leo Cullen’s options.

Leinster have also reported that wing James Lowe came through his first appearance of the season unscathed, having recovered from a long-term calf issue to start against Ulster.

Henshaw, Martin Moloney [knee], Ciarán Frawley [knee], Will Connors [bicep], James Tracy [neck], Charlie Ryan [knee], and Tommy O’Brien [knee] all remain on Leinster’s injury list. 

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

