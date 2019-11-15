This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Johnny Sexton back in blue as Leinster begin Champions Cup chase at home to Benetton

Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier also return to the Leinster side.

By Sean Farrell Friday 15 Nov 2019, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,503 Views 26 Comments
https://the42.ie/4892786
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Sexton in training at Donnybrook this week.
Sexton in training at Donnybrook this week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL lead a contingent of five Ireland internationals making their first provincial appearance of the season when Leinster face Benetton tomorrow at the RDS (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).

The out-half will captain the side as he returns to the field for Leinster’s opening Heineken Champions Cup match, four weeks on from the World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand.

Sexton is joined in the back-line by centre Garry Ringrose and fullback Jordan Larmour.

Neither Robbie Henshaw, who was due to return in Galway last week only to be scuppered by illness, or Rob Kearney, who played during the win over Connacht, are not among the matchday 23. 

Though Tadhg Furlong also remains on the sideline, the pack is bolstered by James Ryan and Josh van der Flier, who will hope to move beyond World Cup disappointment as they slip back into a side on a six-game winning streak since the start of the season.

Some key men in that perfect start to the Pro14 season have retained their position  despite the return of more recognisable names as Pool 1 commences. The free-scoring hooker Ronan Kelleher starts again in an unchanged front row alongside Cian Healy and Andrew Porter.

Caelan Doris gets the nod at number eight, with Max Deegan, Scott Fardy, Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park among the options on Leo Cullen’s bench.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Joe Tomane
11. James Lowe
10. Jonathan Sexton (Capt)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.


About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie