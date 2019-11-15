Johnny Sexton back in blue as Leinster begin Champions Cup chase at home to Benetton

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL lead a contingent of five Ireland internationals making their first provincial appearance of the season when Leinster face Benetton tomorrow at the RDS (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).

The out-half will captain the side as he returns to the field for Leinster’s opening Heineken Champions Cup match, four weeks on from the World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand.

Sexton is joined in the back-line by centre Garry Ringrose and fullback Jordan Larmour.

Neither Robbie Henshaw, who was due to return in Galway last week only to be scuppered by illness, or Rob Kearney, who played during the win over Connacht, are not among the matchday 23.

Though Tadhg Furlong also remains on the sideline, the pack is bolstered by James Ryan and Josh van der Flier, who will hope to move beyond World Cup disappointment as they slip back into a side on a six-game winning streak since the start of the season.

Some key men in that perfect start to the Pro14 season have retained their position despite the return of more recognisable names as Pool 1 commences. The free-scoring hooker Ronan Kelleher starts again in an unchanged front row alongside Cian Healy and Andrew Porter.

Caelan Doris gets the nod at number eight, with Max Deegan, Scott Fardy, Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park among the options on Leo Cullen’s bench.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Jonathan Sexton (Capt)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.