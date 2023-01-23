Sexton 'strongly disagrees' with RFU's new tackle height law

JOHNNY SEXTON HAS confirmed he is on course to be available for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on 4 February.

Sexton has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a cheekbone injury suffered during Leinster’s New Year’s Day win over Connacht.

The Ireland captain has stepped up his training over the last week and is now set to be fit to lead Andy Farrell’s side in Cardiff in round one.

“Good to go, I was training last week, just had funny face mask on. I keep that on this week in training and it comes off next week, so good to go for next week.

Advertisement

“When you get injured so close (to the tournament), at the time it was the European games (with Leinster) were at forefront of mind.

“You figure out you’re not going to be able to play in them, so the Six Nations then (is your next thought) but from early doors, even the next day (after the injury) the surgeon and the doctor were fine, they just said it was probably the best injury to have on your face so that was nice to know. If you could pick one bone (in your face to injure), pick that one.”

Speaking at this morning’s Six Nations launch event in London, Sexton was also asked about the RFU’s new tackle laws which will see the tackle height lowered to the waist from next season across all levels of the English game below the Premiership and Championship – and every level lower than the Premier 15s in the women’s game. More detailed information around the move is set to be announced soon, with other unions, including the IRFU, believed to be considering following suit.

“I don’t agree with it,” Sexton said. “There’s no point sitting on the fence. I just think, you’ve got tall people that play the game, it should be their decision to how they tackle. Of course, we have to get head shots out of the game but I think the tackles that we really need to get out of the game are the reckless, out of control, sprinting out of the line, tucking arms, all those type of ones. Hitting someone there (points to torso) should be an option.

It’s not like you can’t get concussed chopping someone’s knees. I see a hell of a lot of concussions with people getting their head on the wrong side, a knee to the temple or a hip even to the side of the head.

“So, strongly disagree.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell also offered his thoughts.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“I think it’s super important that what has to come with that is the correct coaching and the correct way, the correct technique, because of the reasons Johnny has just said.

“If you’re just saying to a kid that you need to tackle lower, then you become even more vulnerable in my opinion. If you’re just sitting there with your arms in front trying to wrap with your head down, etc, you’re a sitting duck waiting to happen.

“So the coaching and the technique of how it’s applied to tackling below the waist is absolutely crucial, otherwise we’re going to have a serious problem.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.