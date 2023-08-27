'Incredibly frustrating, but my own fault' - Sexton relieved to put ban behind him

JOHNNY SEXTON SAYS he’s relieved to finally put a frustrating summer behind him as he prepares to captain Ireland at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

As expected, Sexton was confirmed as Ireland captain for the tournament when Andy Farrell announced his 33-man squad in Dublin earlier today.

The 38-year-old didn’t feature across Ireland’s three summer warm-up games as he served a ban for his angry outburst to the match officials following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat in La Rochelle in May.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the incident, Sexton spoke of his regret surrounding the ban as he looks forward to returning to action. The out-half is fit and available for selection again ahead of Ireland’s opening World Cup pool clash with Romania on 9 September.

“(It’s been) Incredibly frustrating to have to sit and watch, but it’s obviously my own fault,” Sexton said.

“That’s been life, I’ve just had to do what I could for the team and try learn by watching the guys and contribute where I could.

It was particularly tough last weekend at the Aviva, but like I said, you live and learn and happy to move on now.

“Of course (I have regrets), yeah. I held my hands up. I made a mistake in the heat of the moment.

“I was obviously very emotional on the day, not being part of what I had mapped out at the start of the year, which was playing my last game for Leinster in the Aviva, winning a European Cup. That’s what I dreamt of and then obviously to miss that, there was a lot of emotion that goes with it and in that split second I went on to console my teammates, I made a remark and I regretted it instantly.

“You make mistakes, you say sorry and hold your hands up and that’s what I’ve done.”

Sexton also spoke of his pride in captaining the squad as he prepares to play in his fourth World Cup.

“(It will mean) A huge amount. If somebody told me four years ago that I’d be back here as captain, I would have taken it, 100%.

“There’s been a lot put into this time by the management over the last four years, and to get their vote of confidence four years ago to do it with this as the end goal has been huge.

“I’m very proud for myself, for my family and just for the group that we have. It’s a very privileged position to be in with such a good group.”