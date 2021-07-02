Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

US sprint sensation could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana - report

Sha’Carri Richardson became sixth-fastest woman ever recently when she completed the 100m in 10.72 seconds.

By AFP Friday 2 Jul 2021, 10:32 AM
59 minutes ago 1,812 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5483503
Sha'Carri Richardson in action at the US Olympic Track & Field Trials.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sha'Carri Richardson in action at the US Olympic Track & Field Trials.
Sha'Carri Richardson in action at the US Olympic Track & Field Trials.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US SPRINT SENSATION Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials and could miss the Tokyo Games, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The Times cited two unnamed people with knowledge of the test results in reporting the positive test, which was first reported by The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica.

Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Richardson, 21, won the 100m at the US trials in Oregon in June, punching her ticket to Tokyo in a season in which she became the sixth-fastest woman ever at the distance with a time of 10.72 seconds at a meeting in Florida in April.

However, marijuana is on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of prohibited substances, and a positive result for the drug can carry a ban of one month to two years.

A positive result from a test at the trials would invalidate her victory there and open the door for a lower-placed finisher to gain a berth in Tokyo, even if Richardson receives the minimum punishment.

The Times reported that other athletes in the women’s 100m final at the trials had been told they had been moved up in the standings.

While Richardson’s camp had not specifically addressed the reports on Thursday, the athlete did post a cryptic tweet, telling followers: “I am human.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie