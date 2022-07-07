Membership : Access or Sign Up
Teenage striker leaves Shamrock Rovers for Stoke City

Dara McGuinness’ exit has been confirmed.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 2:52 PM
5 minutes ago 122 Views 0 Comments
McGuinness poses with Stoke manager Michael O'Neill.
TEENAGE STRIKER DARA MCGUINNESS’ move from Shamrock Rovers to Stoke City has been confirmed. 

McGuinness has spent the last three seasons at Rovers’ academy, and twice played at senior level, appearing for the short-lived Shamrock Rovers II side in the First Division in 2020. 

The Mullingar-born forward has been capped at U18 level by Ireland, scoring in a 2-0 win against Hungary last year. 

“Dara has been unbelievable since coming to the Football Club in 2020″, said Rovers’ Academy director Shane Robinson. “His appetite for hard work and his dedication to train and constantly improve has been brilliant to watch. We wish him every success on his move to Stoke and hope to see him continue his development.“

Stoke have confirmed McGuinness will initially link up with their U21 side, competing in Premier League 2, which has been adjusted from an U23s competition. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie