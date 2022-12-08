Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 8 December 2022
Shamrock Rovers sign former Puskas award nominee Stephanie Roche

The striker is the marquee signing for the club as they bid to rise to the top of the Irish game.

56 minutes ago 1,202 Views 1 Comment
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS Women’s First Team have signed Stephanie Roche ahead of next season.

The Irish international joins the Hoops after successful spells in the Women’s National League with Peamount United and abroad in France, Italy and the USA. 

Roche said: “After speaking to the club, I really wanted to be part of this exciting and significant advancement in the league. I have always been an advocate for higher standards across the league and that’s what Shamrock Rovers are doing here.” 

First team manager Collie O’Neill added: “Stephanie has had a fantastic career so far, is a very intelligent, technical, and astute player with a great eye for goal. She possesses all the qualities that we are looking for to help set high standards for the group both on and off the pitch.”

Roche was nominated for the 2014 FIFA Puskas award for her stunning goal for Peamount – her then club – against Wexford Youths.

It was a goal that went viral on the internet before getting shortlisted for the prestigious FIFA award – which rewards the best goal of a calendar year.

It made Roche the sixth female player to be nominated for the award and first to be among the finalists. She finished second to Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

Rovers head of women’s football, Jason Carey, noted: “Stephanie is a fantastic player who has paved the way for many young Irish girls who have wanted to be a professional footballer. She will have a hugely positive effect on the culture of the team”. 

