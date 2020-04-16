This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers players and staff take 25% pay cut

The club have been forced to curtail wages amid the ongoing League of Ireland shutdown.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 1:12 PM
29 minutes ago 247 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5076023
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE STAFF AND players at Shamrock Rovers have taken a 25% pay cut to mitigate against the economic cost of the Covid-19 shutdown. 

Rovers have not played a game since beating Sligo Rovers on 7 March, and in a statement today, the club say they cannot sustain the club’s current budget without matchday income. 

To that end, the club have confirmed that all first-team players and staff have taken a 25% cut in their wages. 

“After a collective consultation with our Sporting Director Stephen McPhail, our first team staff, club captain Ronan Finn and subsequently the rest of the players we can announce that the first-team squad and staff have accepted to take a 25% wage reduction”, said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

“We recognise that they represent the most special football institution in the country and…we have a responsibility collectively to play our part in safeguarding the club’s future.

“We’ve been in football a very long time and they are absolutely one of the best groups of people that we have ever been lucky to work with. They do not earn huge salaries. Like us all, they have mortgages to pay and bills to worry about. But despite that, they have shown the compassion, foresight and capability to recognise that it falls on us all to help protect a football club which is very close to our hearts.” 

The club’s board put on record their thanks to players and staff, and added they will make “whatever decisions are required to sustain the club into the future.” 

The clubs and the FAI have provisionally agreed to restart the League on 19 June, although this is subject to the approval of the government and public health officials. 

Rovers are not the first Irish club forced to react to the crisis, as Cork City and Sligo Rovers have both temporarily laid off their players for the duration of the shutdown. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

