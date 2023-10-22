Five-star Shamrock Rovers blow Drogheda away to close in on four-in-a-row

Shamrock Rovers 5-0 Drogheda United

Barry Landy reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS ISSUED a stark warning to their league title rivals, returning to action after a three-week absence by demolishing Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium.

Trevor Clarke, Richard Towell, Johnny Kenny, Neil Farrugia and Markus Poom scored a goal apiece to send the champions six points clear at the summit, with three matches to play.

That includes their trip to Inchicore to face chasers St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, where a victory would seal the coveted, record-equalling four-in-a-row for Stephen Bradley’s team. This was a dominant, unrelenting, ruthless performance – one which might strike fear into those at Richmond Park.

Between FAI Cup semi-final rescheduling, weather postponements and the international break, this was Rovers first match in 23 days.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Rovers boss Stephen Bradley celebrates. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Drogs had carved out a curious niche in becoming Rovers’ bogey team over the course of the last two seasons. More so than on any other occasion during that time, Derry City and St Pat’s especially, were hoping their six-game unbeaten sequence would be extended.

Such a result was never on the cards. Drogheda – whose ambitions to halt Rovers charge was undermined by missing Conor Keeley, Dayle Rooney, Darragh Markey and Ryan Brennan – were no match for their illustrious opponents on this occasion. At times, it felt like the hosts were taking out six games worth of frustration out on a beleaguered United. The chasm between the teams was evident early on as the Hoops bombarded the United rearguard. They were soon overwhelmed. Farrugia’s cross was flicked on by Rory Gaffney. It reached Clarke whose sweetly struck first time volley found the far bottom corner. Rovers might have felt weighed down by their recent record against Drogheda. Instead, they asserted their dominance emphatically. The visitors had barely registered a touch inside Rovers final third before they were two goals down. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Richie Towell doubled Rovers' lead after 15 minutes. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO Another cross from the right, this time expertly delivered by Daniel Cleary, found Gaffney. His knock down was accurate and purposeful, allowing Towell to score from close range. Kenny’s first goal in almost six months effectively ended the game as a contest just 27 minutes in. Following good work from Farrugia, Gaffney and Towell got in each others way but the ball fell for the Ireland U21 man who lashed in. Andrew Wogan was called upon just prior to the break to save United further embarrassment. He saved at his near post from Cleary. Only Kyle Robinson’s wasteful long-range effort caused Alan Mannus any concern. That was both momentary and minimal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Johnny Kenny's goal was his first in almost six months. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO Three Drogheda substitutions at the interval were an exercise in damage limitation but the changes didn’t have the desired effect. Cleary, the underlapping centre back, got to the byline and his low cross was eventually drilled into the net by Farrugia. Rovers had their fifth five minutes later. Gaffney superbly beat his marker and dinked a cross towards the unmarked Markus Poom. His header was thumped past Wogan. Bradley’s team played the last 20 minutes a man down when the stricken Clarke had to withdraw, after his team had made all five substitutions. Such was Rovers dominance, you could hardly tell. Chances to add to their tally were few and far between. It mattered little, as Rovers saw out their biggest league win in over three years. Drogheda supporters were banned from attending this match due to an incident with a flare in last month’s Louth derby. On a night when their team’s bench consisted of two goalkeepers and four U19 players, they will consider being spared the trip a small mercy on a chastening night. Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Daniel Cleary (Sean Hoare, 61), Pico Lopes, Lee Grace; Neil Farrugia, Gary O’Neill (Darragh Nugent, 46), Markus Poom (Liam Burt, 61), Trevor Clarke; Richard Towell (Najemedine Razi, 46), Rory Gaffney (Simon Power, 61); Johnny Kenny.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney (Emre Topcu, 58), Jamie Egan (Darragh Noone, 46), Evan Weir, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Matthew O’Brien; Adam Foley, Warren Davis (Callum Warren, 86), Luke Wade Slater (Aaron McNally, 46); Kyle Robinson (Jarlath Jones, 46).