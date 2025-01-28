Shamrock Rovers confirm signing of Welsh international and ex-Celtic player Matthews

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Welsh international and former Celtic defender Adam Matthews.

The 33-year-old joins from Omonia Nicosia, the Cyprus club where he was reunited with his former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Matthews began his career at Cardiff City, before joining Celtic in July 2011. He made 150 appearances for the Scottish club, winning four league medals and one Scottish Cup.

Advertisement

His career has since seen him have spells with Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, and a season on loan at Bristol City.

Matthews has won 14 caps for Wales, his last appearance coming in a friendly in 2018 against Uruguay.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of former Welsh international defender Adam Matthews ☘️ — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) January 28, 2025

“We’re absolutely delighted, he’s one we’ve been working on for a while now and had many conversations,” stated Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

“Stephen McPhail had actually played with Adam, so we knew quite a lot about him. He will bring really valuable experience, and his ability on the pitch speaks for itself.

“Anyone you speak to, or worked with or played with Adam will tell you he’s a top-class professional. He’s one we think is really important for the group. We’ve obviously signed some young players, so it’ll be nice to have that bit of experience and understanding around them.

“When you look at Adam and speak to people, you see the career he’s had, he’s played all five positions across the defence. He’s actually played mostly on the left-hand side of a back four or five. He’s very versatile and clever, which is also really appealing to us.”

Meanwhile, TG4 have announced that they will broadcast 13 games live this season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, along with the All-Island Cup final.

This will be the fifth successive season that TG4 has committed to live coverage of women’s domestic football with the selection of the first set of live games to be confirmed in due course.