“We’re absolutely delighted, he’s one we’ve been working on for a while now and had many conversations,” stated Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.
“Stephen McPhail had actually played with Adam, so we knew quite a lot about him. He will bring really valuable experience, and his ability on the pitch speaks for itself.
“Anyone you speak to, or worked with or played with Adam will tell you he’s a top-class professional. He’s one we think is really important for the group. We’ve obviously signed some young players, so it’ll be nice to have that bit of experience and understanding around them.
“When you look at Adam and speak to people, you see the career he’s had, he’s played all five positions across the defence. He’s actually played mostly on the left-hand side of a back four or five. He’s very versatile and clever, which is also really appealing to us.”
Meanwhile, TG4 have announced that they will broadcast 13 games live this season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, along with the All-Island Cup final.
This will be the fifth successive season that TG4 has committed to live coverage of women’s domestic football with the selection of the first set of live games to be confirmed in due course.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers confirm signing of Welsh international and ex-Celtic player Matthews
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Welsh international and former Celtic defender Adam Matthews.
The 33-year-old joins from Omonia Nicosia, the Cyprus club where he was reunited with his former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Matthews began his career at Cardiff City, before joining Celtic in July 2011. He made 150 appearances for the Scottish club, winning four league medals and one Scottish Cup.
His career has since seen him have spells with Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, and a season on loan at Bristol City.
Matthews has won 14 caps for Wales, his last appearance coming in a friendly in 2018 against Uruguay.
“We’re absolutely delighted, he’s one we’ve been working on for a while now and had many conversations,” stated Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.
“Stephen McPhail had actually played with Adam, so we knew quite a lot about him. He will bring really valuable experience, and his ability on the pitch speaks for itself.
“Anyone you speak to, or worked with or played with Adam will tell you he’s a top-class professional. He’s one we think is really important for the group. We’ve obviously signed some young players, so it’ll be nice to have that bit of experience and understanding around them.
“When you look at Adam and speak to people, you see the career he’s had, he’s played all five positions across the defence. He’s actually played mostly on the left-hand side of a back four or five. He’s very versatile and clever, which is also really appealing to us.”
Meanwhile, TG4 have announced that they will broadcast 13 games live this season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, along with the All-Island Cup final.
This will be the fifth successive season that TG4 has committed to live coverage of women’s domestic football with the selection of the first set of live games to be confirmed in due course.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
ADAM MATTHEWS Celtic League of Ireland Pen to Paper Scotland Shamrock Rovers Soccer