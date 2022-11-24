Aine O'Gorman joins Shamrock Rovers for new WNL season

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Ireland international Áine O’Gorman, the club’s first signing for the Women’s National League in 2023.

Capped 114 times by Ireland, O’Gorman joins Rovers after a number of years with Peamount United.

O’Gorman said “I have had a great few years at Peamount, they have done a lot for women’s football and for me personally throughout my career for which I am very thankful.

“Signing for Shamrock Rovers is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down and I’m really looking forward to the new challenge. I am delighted to be joining such a big club, one that is putting the structures in place for the long-term growth and development of women’s football in Ireland.”

Shamrock Rovers boss Collie O’Neill said “I’m absolutely delighted to have Áine on board, she brings everything we need to help set the standards and culture we’re looking for both on and off the pitch.

“Every time I’ve watched her play, I’ve been so impressed, she’s a very intelligent footballer with great awareness around her, She also has an unbelievable work ethic which will be of great benefit to our team.”