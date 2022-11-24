Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Aine O'Gorman joins Shamrock Rovers for new WNL season

Rovers will enter the WNL season for the first time in 2023.

28 minutes ago 406 Views 0 Comments
Aine O'Gorman.
Aine O'Gorman.
Image: Shamrock Rovers

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Ireland international Áine O’Gorman, the club’s first signing for the Women’s National League in 2023.

Capped 114 times by Ireland, O’Gorman joins Rovers after a number of years with Peamount United.

O’Gorman said “I have had a great few years at Peamount, they have done a lot for women’s football and for me personally throughout my career for which I am very thankful.

“Signing for Shamrock Rovers is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down and I’m really looking forward to the new challenge. I am delighted to be joining such a big club, one that is putting the structures in place for the long-term growth and development of women’s football in Ireland.”

Shamrock Rovers boss Collie O’Neill said “I’m absolutely delighted to have Áine on board, she brings everything we need to help set the standards and culture we’re looking for both on and off the pitch.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“Every time I’ve watched her play, I’ve been so impressed, she’s a very intelligent footballer with great awareness around her, She also has an unbelievable work ethic which will be of great benefit to our team.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie