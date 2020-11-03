BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shamrock Rovers ask fans to stay away from Tallaght Stadium for trophy presentation

The League of Ireland Premier Division silverware will be handed over to the Hoops tomorrow night.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 12:36 PM
22 minutes ago 353 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5253402
Dean Williams celebrates after scoring for Shamrock Rovers during their recent win against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dean Williams celebrates after scoring for Shamrock Rovers during their recent win against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium.
Dean Williams celebrates after scoring for Shamrock Rovers during their recent win against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE issued an appeal to fans as they prepare to be presented with the League of Ireland Premier Division trophy.

Rovers are due to host St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow night behind closed doors at Tallaght Stadium, which will be their final home game of the 2020 league campaign.

Afterwards, the silverware will be handed over to the Hoops for the first time since 2011 and the 18th time in their history.

Ahead of a significant night for the club, they have asked supporters to adhere to current guidelines relating to combatting the spread of Covid-19.

“Following discussions with An Garda Síochána, the club asks that all supporters observe health and safety advice as we remain in Level 5 lockdown and refrain from gathering around the stadium at the league trophy presentation on Wednesday,” reads a statement issued today.

“The club understands what this means to fans – everybody would wish that fans can attend games and celebrate winning, but it is just not possible at this time.

“In addition, the season will not end on Wednesday. We have more league and cup games to go and the squad will remain focused on the targets ahead. We will party when it is safe to do so.”

With four games to spare, Rovers were crowned champions 10 days ago after second-placed Bohemians slipped up by losing at Finn Harps.

Stephen Bradley’s side, who are scheduled to face Harps in a quarter-final on 14 November, are also aiming to complete the double by retaining the FAI Cup. 

