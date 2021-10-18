McGuinness howler hands 10-man Rovers draw at home to Bohs

Shamrock Rovers 1

Bohemians 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

THE SOUTH STAND reverberated with chants of “champions” on the final whistle in Tallaght Stadium as ten-man Shamrock Rovers fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

The Hoops had suffered a triple-blow just before the break as Liam Burt fired the visitors in front before they lost Gary O’Neill to a suspected concussion and Robert Lopes to a red card.

Lopes’ dismissal was the source of controversy as he appeared to grab at Promise Omochere as the Bohs striker, in for the injured Georgie Kelly, ran through on goal.

Far from wounding Stephen Bradley’s side, the one-man disadvantage seemed to galvanise them and their perception of injustice spurred the dominate the second half.

Still, it took a bizarre error from Bohs keeper Stephen McGuiness, who was a late replacement for James Talbot after he was injured in the warm-up, to draw them level.

There seemed little danger when Richie Towell lined up a shot from 30 yards, but McGuinness let his well-struck slip out of his hands and watched it loop into the net.

Rovers had a host of chances late on, with substitute Aidomo Emakhu presented with three in the dying stages, but Bohs held on for what turned out to be a hard-earned point.

That ending seemed a distant prospect as the Hoops headed into the break a man down, a goal down, and seemingly in disarray.

The home side had most of the ball in the first half but the classy Omochere caused them problems every time he got the ball. It was a Rovers attack that saw Omochere play a decisive tile in the opening goal as Keith Buckley won the ball on the edge of his box.

Dawson Devoy found Omochere running the channel and he played the ball inside for Ali Coote, who cross for fellow Scott Liam Burt to tap home.

Omochere was a thorn in Rovers’ side – or rather their middle – as he cut through the centre halves before being tugged by Lopes on the edge of the box, and the Cape Verde international saw red.

Rovers regrouped after the break and had the better of the play without really threatening McGuinness’ goal, but the keeper handed them a lifeline as he fumbled into his own net.

From there, it was a case of Bohs hanging on, and the lively Emakhu will rue not turning home an Aaron Greene cross before McGuiness redeemed himself by denying the teenager one-on-one in injury time.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon. Roberto Lopes, Sean Hoare; Ronan Finn, Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill (Chris McCann 41), Barry Cotter (Sean Kavanagh 86); Dylan Watts (Neil Farrugia 66), Danny Mandroiu (Aaron Greene 66), Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu 66).

Bohemians: Stephen McGuinness; Rory Feely (Andy Lyons 90+1), Ciaran Kelly, Rob Cornwall, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Keith Ward (Jamie Mullins 74); Ali Coote (Roland Idowu 81), Liam Burt, Promise Omochere.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)