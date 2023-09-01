Shamrock Rovers turn on style with pivotal win over Bohemians in title race

Shamrock Rovers 3

Bohemians 0

EVERY MOMENT MATTERS from here on in and everyone can play their part.

What is that old cliche? An attack wins games, your defence wins championships.

Well, Shamrock Rovers had the best of both worlds here.

For the second week in a row one of their centre backs popped up to give their side the lead as this League of Ireland title race enters the home straight – although a 3-0 win over Bohemians provides an ominous indication of how Stephen Bradley’s side will see out their quest for the four-in-a-row.

Captain and wing back Ronan Finn also got in on the act with a delightful second goal early after the half-time break to provide an extra bit of comfort in a Dublin derby that is usually anything but.

Lee Grace had powered a header into the top corner after 43 minutes – a week after defensive partner Roberto Lopes scored an equally impressive one against Dundalk – to get the ball rolling and if this victory couldn’t have got any sweeter for Rovers, their third was scored by the returning Neil Farrugia who had been absent since late June with a hamstring injury.

His form before that blow warranted a call-up to an Ireland training camp in May.

Now he looks set to provide that added element of class for Rovers to not just get over the line in this title race, but power across it.

Derry City might still have something to say about that, but Bohs won’t.

And neither will St Patrick’s Athletic after their late defeat to Shelbourne.

The Gypsies had no answers here, even if on another day they could have had three penalties.

Referee Rob Hennessy waved all appeals away, two of which involved goal scorer Finn within a matter of seconds of each other in the 29th minute. The first was a late tackle on James Clarke and the second a tussle involving Danny Grant which started outside the box but ended with the winger going down inside.

There could have been no serious complaints if either were awarded.

The third came in the 78th minute when Grace appeared to elbow Jonathan Afolabi out of the way as a cross approached. Again, it looked a clear spot kick.

As the striker received treatment Farrugia was introduced.

He ensured a very enjoyable last eight minutes for the hosts when he cut inside on his weaker right foot and rifled an effort beyond James Talbot into the same top corner where Finn also produced a delightful finish from closer range in the 51st minute.

The captain’s goal finished of a sharp, incisive move that began with a quick free kick from Sean Kavanagh for Rory Gaffney into the left channel.

He took possession, drove inside towards the centre and then delivered a lovely lobbed pass over Kacper Radkowski for the advancing Finn. The veteran took a touch on his thigh before adjusting his body to beat Talbot.

Bohs were stunned, yet it was in the final five minutes of the half that the margins between success and failure were clear.

The away side created their first real opportunity in the 41st minute, a clever James Clarke pass setting Dylan Connolly away down the right side. His cross to the near post was perfect for Afolabi but the striker, in such a rich vein of form over the past couple of months, failed to make the necessary connection.

Just over 60 seconds later and Rovers were ahead. Just like that vital win over Dundalk here last week, a set-piece again proved crucial as Grace rose high above Radkowski to power his header into the top corner.

Finding the top corner would prove to be the theme of the night for Rovers.

Now comes the international break, but it’s the champions who have the momentum.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (captain) (T Clarke 70), O’Neill, Poom, Towell (Watts 84), Burke (Nugent 80), Kavanagh (Farrugia 80); Gaffney (Kenny 70).

Bohemians: Talbot; Buckley (captain), Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (McManus 60); Connolly, McDonnell, Flores, J Clarke, Grant (Coote 70); Afolabi.

Referee: R Hennessy.

Attendance: 7,816.