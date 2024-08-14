Shamrock Rovers confirm second FAI Cup appeal as Bohemians row rumbles on

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed their submission of an appeal against the FAI’s independent Disciplinary Committee’s decision to reject their original complaint regarding the eligibility of Dawson Devoy for the recent FAI Cup tie with Bohemians.

The Hoops lodged an objection to the midfielder being granted permission to play in the game, which their Dublin rivals won, as they felt he should have served a suspension after rejoining the Dalymount Park club from MK Dons.

Devoy was sent off in an EFL Cup tie last season and Bohs queried the situation with the FAI before including the player in their side against Rovers.

Advertisement

The response from the FAI ahead of the first-round clash was that the suspension should be served in the Bohemians’ next Premier Division game rather than first competitive fixture.

However, after receiving legal advice, Rovers lodged their first appeal.

That was turned down by the independent Disciplinary Committee last week with the FAI stating that “in accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, this decision may be appealed.”

Rovers have gone down that route

“As per the statement issued by the FAI on Thursday 8th August, Shamrock Rovers F.C. confirm that it has appealed the decision of FAI Disciplinary Committee in relation to Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup tie against Bohemian F.C.

“The appeal, as with the original protest, will focus on several aspects, most notably the statutory basis and decision-making process for determining player eligibility for the game. The club will make no further comment on the process at this time.”

A second independent committee will now be established to hear the appeal, although The 42 understands that Bohemians’ second-round tie away to Kerry FC will proceed this Sunday.

If Rovers are unsuccessful with this attempt there is also the avenue to take the case further with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).