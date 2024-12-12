Superb Shamrock Rovers win in Europe again to move up to 6th in table

Shamrock Rovers 3

Borac Banja Luka 0

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ impressive European campaign continued as they beat Borac Banja Luka 3-0 in the Uefa Conference League at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

The victory secures the Irish side a €400,000 cash boost and gives them a chance of a coveted top-eight finish in the league phase.

Johnny Kenny was the star man, producing two clinical finishes and setting up another goal for Neil Farrugia.

Josh Honohan, Dylan Watts and Darragh Burns were also among the standouts of a fantastic all-round team display that was too much for their below-par Bosnian opponents to handle.

Rovers went into the game knowing knockout football was assured for 2025.

The Hoops started the night 11th in the Conference League table, three places above Borac.

Both sides had similar records — Rovers began the evening with two wins and two draws, while Borac had two victories, one draw and one loss.

However, three points were crucial for the Irish side as they aimed to avoid the knockout phase play-offs in February and progress directly to the round of 16 in March.

Rovers were given an early scare when a quick counter-attack culminated in Stefan Savić forcing a decent save by Leon Pohls with a shot on the edge of the area.

Some pundits expressed concerns about Rovers’ fitness of late given their Premier Division campaign ended five weeks ago, but if anything, the enforced break seemingly energised the Hoops.

The hosts grew into the game promptly and were rewarded in the 12th minute.

Honohan initially burst forward and latched on to Watts’ through ball. The wing-back’s inviting cross found Burns at the far side of the area.

The MK Dons loanee curled in a delightful ball that an unmarked Kenny headed home for his sixth goal of this European campaign.

Rovers continued to look comfortable and were the more threatening of the two sides.

After a late challenge by Dino Skorup on Gary O’Neill, Watts’s curled free kick from the edge of the area was tipped over by Filip Manojlović.

Skorup was then involved down the other end, as his dangerous inswinging free kick was headed clear by Lee Grace.

Borac, who are third in the Bosnian league after 16 games, improved as the half developed and started to enjoy better possession and territory.

Lopes had to make a timely interception to stop a dangerous-looking Savic through ball.

But as the half-time whistle sounded, Stephen Bradley would have been satisfied as his side restricted their opponents to a handful of half-chances.

Rovers’ Dylan Watts and Dino Skorup of Borac. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Borac looked dangerous at the start of the second half as they pushed for an equaliser. But it was Rovers who scored a second 10 minutes after the break.

Some lovely build-up play involving Watts and Burns set Kenny through on goal.

The Celtic loanee showed characteristic pace and skill to escape the defenders before unselfishly squaring to Farrugia, who stayed onside to slot home an easy tap-in.

The former UCD man’s first goal of the league phase gave Borac a mountain to climb.

The Bosnians were on the ropes now and the Premier Division side ended the game as a contest minutes later.

Markus Poom played a defence-splitting pass to put Kenny through again and the 21-year-old coolly dinked it over the goalkeeper for his side’s third.

A raft of substitutions interrupted the game’s latter stages as the Tallaght outfit rarely looked in danger of surrendering the lead.

The result leaves Rovers sixth in the Conference League table and in contention for automatic progress to the round of 16.

Next up will surely be their biggest test yet — they face a Chelsea side with five wins from five and who are guaranteed qualification in a top-eight spot.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Leon Pohls 2. Josh Honohan (Clarke 66) 4. Roberto Lopes 5. Lee Grace 6. Dan Cleary 7. Dylan Watts (Byrne 66) 16. Gary O’Neill 19. Markus Poom (Noonan 77) 21. Darragh Burns 23. Neil Farrugia (Mandroiu 77) 24. Johnny Kenny (Greene 66)

Subs: 10. Graham Burke 29. Jack Byrne 18. Trevor Clarke 9. Aaron Greene 11. Sean Kavanagh 22. Danny Mandroiu 34. Conan Noonan 41. Alex Noonan 15. Darragh Nugent 27. Cory O’Sullivan 25. Lee Steacy

Borac Banja Luka: 13. Filip Manojlović 2. Bart Meijers 24. Jurich Carolina 93. Marko Vukčević 16. Sebastián Herrera 15. Srđan Grahovac 88. Dino Skorup (Hrelja 70) 27. Enver Kulašin 98. Sandi Ogrinec 77. Stefan Savić 99. Đorđe Despotović

Subs: 11. Damir Hrelja 20. Zoran Kvržić 49. Stefan Marcetic 4. Nikola Pejović 8. Aleks Pihler 1. Damjan Shishkovski 7. Nikola Srećković 18. Aleksandar Subić 23. Stojan Vranješ 22. David Čavić 14. Pavle Djajic 31.Savo Susic

Referee: Stefan Ebner (Austria)