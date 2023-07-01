Shamrock Rovers to face Icelandic champions in Champions League qualifiers

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face Icelandic champions Breidablik in the Champions League first qualifying round later this month.

Breidablik were comfortable 5-0 winners over Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro on Friday night, winning the four-team preliminary qualifying tournament and sealing their progress to a date with the Hoops.

The first leg will take place in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday 11 July, with Stephen Bradley’s side travelling to Iceland for the return on a week later on 18 July.

Breidablik’s most recent European run saw them win two games in the Europa Conference League qualifiers last season before they were eliminated by Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round.

They currently sit third in the Besta deild karla Icelandic domestic league, 13 points behind leaders Vikingur Reykjavik.