Pre-Christmas trip to Chelsea as Shamrock Rovers European fixtures revealed

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL head to Stamford Bridge six days before Christmas to face Chelsea after their Uefa Conference League fixtures were announced this evening.

Rovers have discovered the details for their six games in the league phase, the highlight being the glamour tie away to Chelsea on 19 December.

The club have confirmed that all their home games will be played in Tallaght Stadium, and they will open on 3 October against APOEL FC of Cyprus.

They are away to Larne FC in October, before November brings a game at home to Welsh side The New Saints FC and an away tie to Austrian team SK Rapid.

In December, they are at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina outfit FK Borac, a week before the game against Chelsea.

The fixtures in full are:

Shamrock Rovers in Conference League

Thursday 3 October – 8pm

Shamrock Rovers v APOEL FC (Cyprus) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 24 October – 5.45pm

Larne FC v Shamrock Rovers.

Thursday 7 November – 5.45pm

Shamrock Rovers v The New Saints FC (Wales) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 28 November – 8pm

Rapid Vienna v Shamrock Rovers.

Thursday 12 December – 8pm

Shamrock Rovers v FK Borac (Bosnia & Herzegovina) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 19 December – 8pm