Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Pre-Christmas trip to Chelsea as Shamrock Rovers European fixtures revealed

Shamrock Rovers start out at home to APOEL FC on 3 October.
8.14pm, 31 Aug 2024
SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL head to Stamford Bridge six days before Christmas to face Chelsea after their Uefa Conference League fixtures were announced this evening.

Rovers have discovered the details for their six games in the league phase, the highlight being the glamour tie away to Chelsea on 19 December.

The club have confirmed that all their home games will be played in Tallaght Stadium, and they will open on 3 October against APOEL FC of Cyprus.

They are away to Larne FC in October, before November brings a game at home to Welsh side The New Saints FC and an away tie to Austrian team SK Rapid.

In December, they are at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina outfit FK Borac, a week before the game against Chelsea.

 

The fixtures in full are:

Shamrock Rovers in Conference League

Thursday 3 October – 8pm

  • Shamrock Rovers v APOEL FC (Cyprus) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 24 October – 5.45pm

  • Larne FC v Shamrock Rovers.

Thursday 7 November – 5.45pm

  • Shamrock Rovers v The New Saints FC (Wales) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 28 November – 8pm

  • Rapid Vienna v Shamrock Rovers.

Thursday 12 December – 8pm

  • Shamrock Rovers v FK Borac (Bosnia & Herzegovina) – Tallaght Stadium.

Thursday 19 December – 8pm

  • Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
