Shamrock Rovers fight back to deny gutsy Dundalk victory

Shamrock Rovers 1

Dundalk 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

IN WHAT IS USUALLY billed as Christmas Day for League of Ireland fans, a bumper crowd of 7,610 finally got to unwrap their present in front of the RTE cameras as four-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their title at home to a new-look Dundalk with a hard fought 1-1 draw.

With 11 new faces through the Oriel Park door, it was a case of learning on the job for Stephen O’Donnell’s men. New striker Jamie Gullan converted a fine first-half free kick to give them the lead before veteran Hoops frontman Aaron Greene was introduced at the break and levelled to deny the Lilywhites.

It was one of Dundalk’s old guard who had the first shot on target when Daryl Horgan picked up the ball 25 yards out and stung the palms of Leon Pohls with a quarter of an hour played.

Having dominated the opening period, the home side were dealt a huge blow when the unfortunate Neil Farrugia fell awkwardly on his shoulder following an incredible run down the right wing, requiring a stretcher to help him off the field.

The nine-minute stoppage seemed to benefit the away side when, minutes later, Gullan put his side ahead with a stunning effort 25 yards out. Sean Hoare brought down Horgan in a dangerous position and the Scottish front man stepped up confidently, whipping the ball over the wall past Pohls who could only get a hand to it.

As the half wore on the home side continued to play their possession-based game without really testing ex-Nottingham Forest keeper George Shelevy, and on the stroke of half-time the home fans couldn’t believe their bad luck as Farrugia’s replacement, Trevor Clarke, then went off with a knock.

The Hoops, as expected, came flying out of the traps after the break and really should have equalised when Darragh Burns missed a gilt-edged chance, heading wide unmarked from eight yards out from Sean Kavanagh’s pin-point cross.

Ryan O’Kane went straight down the other end and saw a header of his own crash onto the post, before half-time substitute Greene made a smart, darting run in the area to nod home a delightful Conan Noonan free kick.

It was all the home side for the remaining minutes but they couldn’t find that elusive winner as both sides were forced to share the spoils in a highly entertaining clash.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Honohan, Hoare, Cleary; Farrugia (Clarke, 30’ (Nugent, 45+8’), Poom (Greene, 45’), O’Neill, Noonan (Watts, 61’), Kavanagh; Burns, Gaffney

Dundalk: Shelvey; Davies, Boyle, Animasahun, Bradshaw (Doyle, 69’), Walker; Horgan (Durrant, 76’), High, Benson (Mahon, 83’), O’Kane (Muller, 83’); Gullan (Elliott, 69’)

Referee: Rob Hennessy

