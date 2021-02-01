BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk set for March clash in President's Cup

The game will take place in Tallaght Stadium on Friday 12 March.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Feb 2021, 11:01 AM
Dundalk defeated Shamrock Rovers 4-2 in last year's FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS AND DUNDALK will face off in this year’s President’s Cup on Friday 12 March at Tallaght Stadium.

The fixture details for the pre-season game were confirmed this morning after the draw for home advantage took place.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm and see the clubs renew acquaintances after Dundalk won 4-2 in last December’s FAI Cup final after extra-time. The pair were scheduled to face off in the 2020 President’s Cup final but it was postponed last February due to Storm Ciara and was subsequently not re-fixed with the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting the season.

Both squads have undergone changes in the off-season with two notable transfers seeing Sean Hoare and Sean Gannon move between the clubs to join Shamrock Rovers while Jack Byrne, Dane Massey and John Moutney are other departures.

The full fixture list for the 2021 Premier League season will be released later today at 5pm.

