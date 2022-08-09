Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 9 August 2022
Advertisement

Hungarian champions await next week for Shamrock Rovers as European journey continues

Ferencvaros are next up for Stephen Bradley’s side, the away leg in Budapest is 18 August.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 10:22 PM
40 minutes ago 2,821 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5837250
Shamrock Rovers players and management celebrate their win.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers players and management celebrate their win.
Shamrock Rovers players and management celebrate their win.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

AFTER THEIR HEROICS tonight in North Macedonia, Shamrock Rovers face a trip to Hungary next week as their European journey continues.

Stephen Bradley’s team defeated Shkupi 2-1 in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round, going through 5-2 on aggregate and guaranteeing themselves European group stage football this season.

Their next challenge is a clash with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the play-off round of the Europa League. The first leg will take place in Budapest next week on Thursday 18 August with the return leg in Dublin on Thursday 25 August.

Ferencvaros were knocked out of the Champions League qualification race tonight by Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag. The first leg in Azerbaijan ended 1-1 but home advantage failed to work in the favour of Ferencvaros tonight as they lost out 3-1 and exited 4-2 on aggregate.

If Shamrock Rovers emerge victorious from that two-leg play-off round, they will progress to the Europa League group stages and if they lose they will move into the Europa Conference League group stages, both phases of those competitions commence on 8 September.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie