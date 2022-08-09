Hungarian champions await next week for Shamrock Rovers as European journey continues

AFTER THEIR HEROICS tonight in North Macedonia, Shamrock Rovers face a trip to Hungary next week as their European journey continues.

Stephen Bradley’s team defeated Shkupi 2-1 in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round, going through 5-2 on aggregate and guaranteeing themselves European group stage football this season.

Advertisement

Their next challenge is a clash with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the play-off round of the Europa League. The first leg will take place in Budapest next week on Thursday 18 August with the return leg in Dublin on Thursday 25 August.

Ferencvaros were knocked out of the Champions League qualification race tonight by Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag. The first leg in Azerbaijan ended 1-1 but home advantage failed to work in the favour of Ferencvaros tonight as they lost out 3-1 and exited 4-2 on aggregate.

If Shamrock Rovers emerge victorious from that two-leg play-off round, they will progress to the Europa League group stages and if they lose they will move into the Europa Conference League group stages, both phases of those competitions commence on 8 September.

