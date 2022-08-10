Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Virgin Media to show Shamrock Rovers' European group matches live

Meanwhile, RTÉ say they hope to make a decision on the Hoops’ Europa League play-off by Friday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 4:38 PM
The Hoops players celebrating last night.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPEAN group matches will be shown live on Virgin Media. 

Stephen Bradley’s side defeated North Macedonian club FC Shkupi 5-2 on aggregate last night, meaning the are guaranteed a spot in the group stages of either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League. 

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions are set to face Hungarian title-winners Ferencvaros in the play-off round of the Europa League next week. 

Last night’s game wasn’t broadcast on Irish television but a stream was made available to purchase via LOITV at a cost of €10. 

An RTÉ spokesperson has today told The42 that while it is too early to confirm whether they will show the upcoming tie, they hope to have a clearer picture by Friday.  

Meanwhile, a Virgin Media spokesperson has confirmed that they will have live coverage of all Rovers’ group matches. 

