Virgin Media to show Shamrock Rovers' European group matches live

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPEAN group matches will be shown live on Virgin Media.

Stephen Bradley’s side defeated North Macedonian club FC Shkupi 5-2 on aggregate last night, meaning the are guaranteed a spot in the group stages of either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions are set to face Hungarian title-winners Ferencvaros in the play-off round of the Europa League next week.

Last night’s game wasn’t broadcast on Irish television but a stream was made available to purchase via LOITV at a cost of €10.

An RTÉ spokesperson has today told The42 that while it is too early to confirm whether they will show the upcoming tie, they hope to have a clearer picture by Friday.

Meanwhile, a Virgin Media spokesperson has confirmed that they will have live coverage of all Rovers’ group matches.

In 2021, Virgin obtained full Irish rights for the Europa League and Europa Conference League on a three-year deal, along with one Champions League match per week on Wednesday nights.

