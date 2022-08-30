Uefa hand down fines to Shamrock Rovers and Derry over supporter behaviour

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been fined €21,875 by Uefa for incidents that occurred in the closing stages of their Champions League qualifier against Ludogorets last month.

The Hoops have been hit with a fine of €16,875 for the throwing of objects, with another €5,000 handed down for an incursion onto the field of play. Rovers were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate by the Bulgarian champions, though led the second leg at Tallaght Stadium 2-0 before Ludogorets assured their progress with a goal in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Sergio Padt celebrated that goal front of the Rovers fans in the South Stand, and a number of items were thrown onto the pitch, one of which was thrown back into the crowd by a Ludogorets defender. A Rovers fan then attempted to get onto the pitch to confront Padt, but was led away by stewards.

Elsewhere, Derry City have been fined €8,500 for an incursion onto the field of play and the lighting of fireworks in their defeat away to Riga in the Europa Conference League.

Motherwell have been fined €3,000 for throwing objects during their Conference League defeat at home to Sligo Rovers, and the Scottish club were also warned over two separate infrastructure issues, related to minimum medical requirements and the number of seated toilets in the stadium.

Finally, Matic Marusko of Mura has been banned for three Uefa club games for the incident in which he received red card for a clash with Pat’s Chris Forrester, while the club were also fined €3,500 for improper conduct.