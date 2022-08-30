Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement

Uefa hand down fines to Shamrock Rovers and Derry over supporter behaviour

The Hoops have been hit with a fine of just over €20,000.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM
40 minutes ago 661 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5852897
A view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
A view of Tallaght Stadium.
A view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been fined €21,875 by Uefa for incidents that occurred in the closing stages of their Champions League qualifier against Ludogorets last month. 

The Hoops have been hit with a fine of €16,875 for the throwing of objects, with another €5,000 handed down for an incursion onto the field of play. Rovers were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate by the Bulgarian champions, though led the second leg at Tallaght Stadium 2-0 before Ludogorets assured their progress with a goal in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Sergio Padt celebrated that goal front of the Rovers fans in the South Stand, and a number of items were thrown onto the pitch, one of which was thrown back into the crowd by a Ludogorets defender. A Rovers fan then attempted to get onto the pitch to confront Padt, but was led away by stewards.

Elsewhere, Derry City have been fined €8,500 for an incursion onto the field of play and the lighting of fireworks in their defeat away to Riga in the Europa Conference League. 

Motherwell have been fined €3,000 for throwing objects during their Conference League defeat at home to Sligo Rovers, and the Scottish club were also warned over two separate infrastructure issues, related to minimum medical requirements and the number of seated toilets in the stadium.

Finally, Matic Marusko of Mura has been banned for three Uefa club games for the incident in which he received red card for a clash with Pat’s Chris Forrester, while the club were also fined €3,500 for improper conduct. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie