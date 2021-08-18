Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Euro blow for Shamrock Rovers as duo to miss Tallinn showdown

Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley insists they can cope with injuries as he keeps players’ focus on job at hand tomorrow night.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,297 Views 1 Comment
Rovers defender Lee Grace will miss out.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS head coach Stephen Bradley has confirmed that centre back Lee Grace will miss the first-leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Flora Tallinn tomorrow.

The defender picked up a knock in training and has been ruled out along with 17-year-old striker Aidomo Emakhu, the hero whose late goal in the third qualifying round at home to Tueta Durres gave the Hoops the edge in that tie.

Bradley is confident both will recover in time for the return leg at Tallaght Stadium next week and was keen to stress the squad’s ability to cope without first-team regular Grace.

“Young Aidomo and Lee picked up knocks and won’t be involved,” Bradley said ahead of his team’s final training session in Tallinn earlier this afternoon.

Both of them have been doing really well. Lee has really got back to himself in the last number of weeks in terms of his levels. Young Aidomo has come in and done really well so it’s disappointing to lose both of them.

“Hopefully, they are not too bad and we can have them back next week. I’ve said a number of times that I think that this squad is really strong. We don’t look to have a first XI, we pick a team that we feel is suited to winning that particular game. Tomorrow night will be no different.”

The Hoops boss also stressed the importance of domestic success to be able to build on this European run, and insisted his players won’t wilt under pressure with a place in the group stages so close.

“That is what you work for, that is why you work so hard to win the league. We have seen it in the last number of years and this year it has played out no differently.

“I think about pressure, this is another chance for us to get better and take another step forward. This group always responds to that and it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

Live Tomorrow: Flora Tallinn v Shamrock Rovers (Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player from 4.45pm).

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

