Late own goal sees Shamrock Rovers edge Galway

Galway United 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS earned a 2-1 win over Galway United to move up to third in the Premier Division tonight.

An 84th-minute Gary Buckley own goal settled the contest after a Conor McCormack penalty cancelled out Marc McNulty’s first-half opener.

The hosts were one of two promoted sides vying for European football. The four-in-a-row champions coveted the same prize and already have Europa Conference League group stages to look forward to later this season.

Advertisement

Rovers enjoyed the better of the opening period. Their passing was crisp while Dan Cleary and Jack Byrne gave Galway goalkeeper Brendan Clarke early scares.

John Caulfield’s side’s defending for the opener was uncharacteristically poor. The team with the league’s second-best defensive record were undone by a routine delivery from Byrne that presented itself at the feet of McNulty after indecision at the back and the striker tucked it away with ease.

Rovers’ dominance resulted in some big opportunities to double the lead shortly after. McNulty and Roberto Lopes had snapshots inside the box that missed the target.

The visitors were made to pay as United equalised against the run of play. After a rare foray forward, Ed McCarthy stole down the right and tried to cut back. His cross crashed off Cleary’s arm. Referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot and McCormack converted the penalty.

Cleary was ultimately lucky to stay on the pitch after a risky tackle on McCarthy and a reckless barge on Greg Cunningham ensured a tense end to the first half.

The second half became a battle as Rovers introduced Johnny Kenny and Danny Mandroiu to their attack.

Kenny had an indirect hand in the calamitous goal when it came. He was played in behind, causing Buckley to panic to the extent that he scooped the ball over his onrushing ‘keeper and into an empty net for a bizarre winning goal.

Patrick Hickey and Bobby Burns went close to salvaging a point but Rovers just about merited a valuable win.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan 12, Burns 89), Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham;

Keohane, Borden (Hurley 72), McCormack (O’ Keeffe 72), Hickey, McCarthy (Slevin 89);

Walsh.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Farrugia, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare (Clarke 75), Honohan (Grace 80); Towell (Kenny 65), O’ Neill (Burns 80), Watts; Byrne, McNulty (Mandroiu 65).

Referee: N Doyle