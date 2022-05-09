Burke hat-trick takes Rovers back to the top as they go from rabble to ruthless

Shamrock Rovers 3

Sligo Rovers 1

David Sneyd reports from Tallaght Stadium

THIS IS WHAT Shamrock Rovers are capable of.

From a rabble to ruthless, and all it took was four half-time substitutes to act as the catalyst.

Graham Burke used his introduction from the bench to provide a lethal reminder of his abilities – a 15-minute hat-trick stunning Sligo into submission.

He delivered a swift double inside the box with his left and right feet in the 54th and 56th minutes, before completing his treble with an arrowed effort from outside the area in the 69th.

He’s now the Hoops’ top scorer for the season with seven goals, and this was another example of why Rovers’ strength in depth, not to mention experience, should give them the edge in a title race with Derry City.

The Candystripes’ stalemate at home to St Patrick’s Athletic means Rovers return to the top of the table with a one-point advantage, setting up the meeting between the top two here on Friday night perfectly.

There was another assist for Jack Byrne, sliding a simple pass in front of Burke for his first, while two more of Stephen Bradley’s half-time changes set up the second and third to kill the game and ensure all three points.

Striker Rory Gaffney beat Nando Pijnaker for pace to latch on to Byrne’s hopeful clearance and with acres of space on the opposite left flank, all it took was a simple lay up to allow Burke a clear run on goal.

He strode forward, composed himself and stroked his shot past Richard Brush, the 37-year-old called on for duty after No.1 keeper Ed McGinty was unable to shake off a rib injury during the warm-up.

Andy Lyons teed up Burke for his long-range third but that was all about the finish.

Sligo were dreadful in their defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night and looked far more capable in the opening exchanges. They were the better side but still failed to properly trouble a Rovers defence that at times did look vulnerable to a counter attack.

Aidan Keena smashed home a superb effort into the top corner with nine minutes remaining but it was nothing but a consolation on a night which mostly served to show the serious gulf in quality – some of which Rovers have in reserve.

Burke will rightly get the acclaim for providing the lethal touch at a time when Rovers looked to be struggling, but the energy and quality of Gaffney leading the line was badly needed after a laboured first 45.

Youngster Aidomo Emakhu will hope to use it as another learning curve but he was marshalled pretty effectively before being one of those hooked by Bradley at the break.

Midfielder Gary O’Neill and veteran forward Aaron Greene were also withdrawn and it speaks to that depth that the hosts were able to up the tempo considerably.

They did suffer another scare in injury-time when a corner led to a scramble off the post but by that point the points were secured. And it was Burke heading down the tunnel with the match ball.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes (c), Kavanagh; Cotter, O’Neill (Burke HT), Watts, Byrne (Towell 75), Farrugia (McCann HT); Emakhu (Lyons HT), Greene (Gaffney HT).

SLIGO ROVERS: Brush; Banks, Buckley, Pijnaker McCourt; Horgan (O’Sullivan 80); Bolger (c), McDonnell (Morahan 83), Keogh (Fitzgerald 62), Hamilton (Keena 62); Mata (Heaney 62).

Referee: Derek Tomney

Attendance: 3,066