Shamrock Rovers set to sign Burt from Bohemians

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE on the verge of adding Liam Burt to their title-winning squad for next season.

The42 understands that Rovers are poised to sign Scottish midfielder Burt from Bohemians as Stephen Bradley seeks to bolster his squad that have lifted the last three LOI Premier Division crowns.

23-year-old Burt joined Bohemians at the start of the 2021 league season and has made 62 appearances at the top tier of Irish football over the past two campaigns, bagging 15 goals in that time frame as well.

Burt began his career with Rangers before loan spells with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic followed, and then some time with Celtic before his move to Dalymount Park took place in February 2021.

