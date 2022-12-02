Shamrock Rovers confirm Burt signing and departure of McCann from squad

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Liam Burt and the departure of Chris McCann from their squad ahead of next season.

Former Bohemians midfielder Burt is a major addition to the ranks of the league champions, as revealed earlier this week by The42.

23-year-old Burt joined Bohemians at the start of the 2021 league season and made 62 appearances at the top tier of Irish football over the past two campaigns, bagging 15 goals in that time frame as well.

He began his career with Rangers before loan spells with Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic followed, and then some time with Celtic before his move to Dalymount Park took place in February 2021.

He is currently based in Glasgow and will join up with his new teammates shortly to commence pre-season training.

Advertisement

“Liam has really good attributes that can definitely improve us,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

“He’s very quick and direct and he’s a different type of attacking player than what we have in the group at the moment.

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Liam Burt ☘️



Welcome to the Champions, @LiamBurt10 👋#BurtIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 2, 2022

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Liam, and we know he’s had interest, both here and away. I’m just delighted that he sees the next step in his career with us and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“We tried to get him in the summer, we obviously didn’t, but we’re delighted to get him now. He’s a player that we’ve liked for some time. His qualities and what he brings to the game is something that will make us better as a team and a group as a whole.

“When you look at his history and the moves that he’s had, it takes a strong character and a strong person to make those moves and I don’t see this one being any different. He’s a great age for us and he has great attributes, so I’ve no doubt he’ll deal with the move quite well.”

Rovers have also announced today the departure of back-to-back league winner Chris McCann.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

🤝 l We can confirm that Chris McCann has left the Club following the expiration of his contract.



Chris departs a back to back League winner after achieving success in both seasons at the Hoops.



We thank him for his commitment and wish him all the very best in his future career pic.twitter.com/wWhiL6XAc8 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 2, 2022

“We can confirm that Chris McCann has left the Club following the expiration of his contract.

“Chris departs a back to back League winner after achieving success in both seasons at the Hoops.

“We thank him for his commitment and wish him all the very best in his future career.”