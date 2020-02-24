This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers maintain 100% record as new signing watches on

Rory Gaffney will have been impressed by what he saw at the RSC.

By Brendan White Monday 24 Feb 2020, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago
Rovers' Jack Byrne celebrates his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Rovers' Jack Byrne celebrates his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Waterford FC 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Brendan White reports from the RSC

SHAMROCK ROVERS made it three wins from three with a comfortable 2-0 win away to Waterford FC on Monday night in front of 1,702 at the RSC.

A third-minute own goal from Akin Adimayo gave the visitors the lead before his centre-half partner, Andre Burley, picked up two yellow cards and was sent off. Rhys Marshall then rifled a terrific strike into the top corner to complete a convincing win.

Shamrock Rovers made six changes with Marshall, Danny Lafferty, Greg Bolger, Dylan Watts, Liam Scales and Dean Williams all coming into the team. For the home side, Shane Griffin replaced Scott Allardice.

The Hoops started quickest and scored after just three minutes. Jack Byrne spread play to the ball wide to Marshall and his cross saw Odimayo slice the ball into his own net.

Waterford FC had a chance of their own after 13 minutes; Kevin O’Connor and Ali Coote linked up nicely in the build-up, but Lee Grace did well to block Michael O’Connor’s strike.

The home side were then dealt a massive blow on 16 minutes. Burley, booked for a foul in the build-up for the opener, picked up a second yellow for an infringement on Dean Williams and was promptly dismissed.

The resulting set piece saw Rovers double their lead. Byrne’s free kick eventually fell to Scales, who laid the ball off for Marshall to brilliantly curl into the top corner.

Byrne produced a long-range strike just before half-time, but Brian Murphy was equal to the shot.

Rovers went close again moments later, but Watts’ left-footed strike went narrowly wide, before Byrne’s cross found Watts again, but his header struck the top of the crossbar.

Byrne continued to pull the strings in the second half and went close himself, but was just off target.

Murphy was called into action again on 56 minutes, when he saved well from Watts’ effort.

It was one-way traffic, with Marshall finding Aaron Greene, but the attacker’s effort came back off the post.

Scales and Greene had efforts on target, but they couldn’t beat Murphy, before a terrific save denied Watts from close range in the final 10 minutes.

Waterford did have some small spells of possession in the second half, but couldn’t test Alan Mannus in the Shamrock Rovers goal, as Stephen Bradley’s side ran out easy winners.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Sam Bone, Andre Burley, Akin Odimayo, Tyreke Wilson, Ali Coote, Shane Griffin, Kevin O’Connor (Scott Allardice 81), Robbie McCourt, Michael O’Connor (Will Longbottom 46), Matty Smith (Will Fitzgerald 72).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Rhys Marshall (Neil Farrugia 72), Danny Lafferty, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Greg Bolger, Dylan Watts, Aaron Greene (Thomas Oluwa 77), Liam Scales, Dean Williams, Jack Byrne (Brandon Kavanagh 64).

Referee: Ray Matthews

Brendan White

COMMENTS (3)

