Here are Shamrock Rovers' potential opponents in today's Europa Conference League draw

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL be among the sides in today’s draw for the Europa Conference League group phase: the first time an Irish side has been involved in the third-tier competition.

Rovers’ co-efficient ranking means they will be among the third seeds in today’s draw, which takes place in Istanbul from 1pm. They are one of 10 sides dropping into the competition having lost the play-off round for the Europa League.

The draw will decide eight groups of four teams, consisting of a team from each of the four pots. Teams will play each other home and away across six matchdays, with the games quashed into a tighter schedule than normal to allow for the winter World Cup.

The winner of each group will advance to the last-16 phase, with the group runner-up advancing to the last-32, where they will meet sides who finished third in their Europa League group. Rovers have confirmed they will play all of their home games at Tallaght Stadium.

Here’s the draw in full, with Rovers to face one side from each of pots one, two, and four.

Clubs are listed according to their co-efficient ranking, with Villarreal, semi-finalists in the Champions League last season, the top-ranked side in the competition.

This is the second edition of the competition, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma winning the inaugural tournament last season.

Pot One

Villarreal (Spain)

FC Basel (Switzerland)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Gent (Belgium)

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

West Ham United (England)

Pot Two

CFR Cluj (Romania)

Molde (Norway)

FCSB (Romania)

Fiorentina (Italy)

FC Koln (Germany)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel)

Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Pot Three

Nice (France)

Anderlecht (Belgium)

Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania)

Austria Wien (Austria)

Hearts (Scotland)

Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)

Sivasspor (Turkey)

FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein)

Pot Four

Dnipro (Ukraine)

Lech Poznan (Poland)

FC Slovacko (Czech Republic)

Silkeborg (Denmark)

Djurgardens (Sweden)

Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia)

RFS Riga (Latvia)

FC Ballkani (Kosovo)

Europa Conference League Group Stage Dates

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022