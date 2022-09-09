Shamrock Rovers condemn 'callous' chant mocking death of Queen Elizabeth II

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE condemned supporters’ chants mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth II during last night’s Europa Conference League tie against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium.

A section of the Rovers support were filmed singing ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band during last night’s game, with a clip of the chant on Twitter already viewed more than four million times on Twitter.

Rovers have condemned the chant as “highly insensitive and callous.”

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game. Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for”, read a statement the club released to The42.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity. This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer. Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation. Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí’”.

Uefa have also been contacted for comment.