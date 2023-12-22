Shelbourne sign Liam Burt on loan from Shamrock Rovers for next season

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Liam Burt on loan from Shamrock Rovers until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old attacker made 16 appearances for the Hoops last year during an injury interrupted first season at the Tallaght Stadium. His only goal of the campaign arrived last August against Cork City.

The former Scottish underage international began his League of Ireland career at Bohemians, signing from Celtic in 2021. The Glasgow native has been capped at all underage levels for Scotland from U16 up to U21s.

“Liam is a special player who has absolute X factor and we are delighted that he has signed,” said Shelbourne coach Damien Duff.

“He is very eager to get back to his best and we plan to get him there. He brings another dynamic to our attacking strengths and I’m sure he will excite all the fans when they see him in action.”

“Delighted to be signing for Shels, really glad to get it done after a few weeks of talking and hearing the manager’s plans for the club,” said Burt.

“I’m really looking forward to getting in and meeting the lads now and working hard in pre-season training. I’m getting back fully fit now and injury free and can’t wait to get the season started and help Shelbourne hopefully progress again after the back of a successful season last year.”