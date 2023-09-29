Burke scores winner before sending-off as Shamrock Rovers down Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 1

Shelbourne 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

10-MAN SHAMROCK ROVERS took a massive step towards retaining their title for the fourth time in-a-row with a dramatic 1-0 victory in a tense Ringsend Derby.

The RTÉ cameras and a lively 7,879 – their biggest crowd of the season – were on hand to witness the Hoops maintain their five-point lead at the summit thanks to match winner and later the sinner, Graham Burke.

The home side started well when Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes rose highest in a crowded area but failed to direct Markus Poom’s free-kick on target.

Damien Duff’s Reds, in their third game in seven days, settled in well as a tactical battle of attack versus defence ensued.

But Hull City loanee Will Jarvis looked very sharp on the left for Shels, causing chaos with his pace up against Ronan Finn, but just lacked care in his final ball.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Shelbourne fans set off flares ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Following a brief stoppage just after the half-hour mark when referee Damien MacGraith picked up an injury, the game sprung to life. Lincoln City-bound Jack Moylan showed great strength to steal the ball from Sean Kavanagh, and on the break, slipped in Harry Wood. The young English attacker patiently waited for JJ Lunney on the overlap, but on his favoured left foot inside the box, failed to trouble Alan Mannus.

Rovers went straight down the other end and the Poom/Lopes combination almost paid dividends when the latter missed the foot of the post with another powerful header.

Stephen Bradley’s men forced the issue after the break and went close twice in quick succession. Poom’s corner was cleverly flicked on at the near post but sat up just too high for Gaffney who couldn’t get over the volley. Minutes later, last season’s Player of the Year Gaffney broke the offside trap before rounding Conor Kearns, but from a tight angle, saw his strike cleared by the recovering Euclides Cabral

Both sides, who have been forced to share the spoils in their previous three meetings this season, looked to be heading for a fourth but with 20 minutes remaining, the pressure finally told. The classy Graham Burke showed good strength to hold off two challenges, before stroking home from 25 yards low into the bottom corner.

Graham Burke makes the breakthrough from outside the box!



SRFC 1-0 Shels



📺Watch https://t.co/JYf06csaIG

📱Updates https://t.co/FsyTIdc9EG pic.twitter.com/ehsspzxMHc — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 29, 2023

Just moments after putting his side ahead, Burke was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on Mark Coyle, who looked to be going nowhere out wide.

Luckily for Burke, his side held on despite a late shout for a Shels penalty, as the Hoops went within touching distance of the title with just four games remaining.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Richie Towell, 76’), Markus Poom, Gary O’Neill (Dylan Watts, 62’), Graham Burke, Sean Kavanagh (Trevor Clarke, 76’); Liam Burt (Jack Byrne, 76’), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene, 85’)

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns; Euclides Cabral (Shane Griffin, 63’), Paddy Barrett, Gavin Molloy, Tyreke Wilson; Will Jarvis, JJ Lunney (Brian McManus, 90’), Mark Coyle (Gbemi Arubi, 83’), Evan Caffrey (Shane Farrell, 63’); Harry Wood, Jack Moylan

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Paul McLoughlin, 36’)