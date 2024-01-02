Shamrock Rovers complete loan signing of Darragh Burns from MK Dons

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Darragh Burns from English League Two side MK Dons on a season-long loan.

The former St Patrick’s Athletic man has made 22 appearances for MK Dons since joining in the summer of 2022, but has been limited to just two outings this season.

The former St Kevin’s Boys player joined Pats at underage level and made his first senior apperance at the age of 16 when Chelsea visited Inchicore for a pre-season friendly in 2019.

The 21-year-old played 61 times for the Saints – scoring 11 goals – and was the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2021, before leaving for MK Dons after two-and-a-half years at Richmond Park.

Welcome to the Champions, Darragh Burns 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pCZwCCNaGD — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) January 2, 2024

The Meath native also represented Northern Ireland at U17 and U19 level before switching allegiance to Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland U21s, winning two caps to date.

“Darragh is one that we’ve always liked and we tried to sign him before he moved to England,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

“We feel he has different attributes to what we already have in the attacking part of the pitch, which is really important and it gives us a good blend.

“We’ve tried to get him before and now that we can, he’s going to be a good addition to the group. We’re delighted to get him in and get started.

“I’ve been speaking to Darragh regularly for some time and one thing he’s eager to do is to get back playing and show everyone what he’s about and hopefully we can help him do that. He’s really eager to get on the pitch and back playing.”