Shamrock Rovers draw Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League qualifiers

The Hoops will take on the Slovakian champions next month.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 11:24 AM
Rovers boss Stephen Bradley and his players.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL play Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League first qualifying round. 

The Hoops have entered the earliest stage of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in 2020. 

Stephen Bradley’s side have been handed a tough draw against the Slovakian league-winners. Slovan are managed by former Slovakia boss Vladimir Weiss, who is on his second spell at the club. 

His son of the same name — formerly of Man City and Rangers — also plays for them. 

Rovers are away in the first leg and while exact times and dates have yet to be confirmed, the ties will take place on 6/7 and 13/14 July.

