Shamrock Rovers draw Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League qualifiers

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL play Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The Hoops have entered the earliest stage of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in 2020.

Stephen Bradley’s side have been handed a tough draw against the Slovakian league-winners. Slovan are managed by former Slovakia boss Vladimir Weiss, who is on his second spell at the club.

His son of the same name — formerly of Man City and Rangers — also plays for them.

Rovers are away in the first leg and while exact times and dates have yet to be confirmed, the ties will take place on 6/7 and 13/14 July.

🇸🇰 | We have been drawn to play Slovan Bratislava in the @ChampionsLeague 1st Qualifying Round. #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/J9a5ZO3tXp — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) June 15, 2021