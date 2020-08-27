This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Epic night in Tallaght as Shamrock Rovers edge incredible penalty shoot-out 12-11

It took 120 minutes and 26 penalties, but Rovers won out over Ilves.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 11:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,353 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5188483
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

COMING UP ON three hours after the game kicked off, Shamrock Rovers finally edged ahead of Ilves, the decisive penalty of an epic shoot-out that saw them advance through the Europa League’s first qualifying round.

Joey O’Brien converted the 26th penalty of the shoot-out to cap an improbable 12-11 win after the sides had been level at 2-2 after extra time.

Rovers, who had Liam Scales sent off just before the 90 minutes ended 2-2, had twice fallen behind to the Finnish club and had to withstand intense pressure in extra time to make it to the gripping deciding penalties. With takers stepping up a second time, Alan Mannus – an earlier scorer himself, made himself the hero with a save at 11-11 before O’Brien finished the job.

And a hell of a difficult job it was.  The evening got off to a dreadful start for Shamrock Rovers as O’Brien’s handball gave Ilves the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot inside nine minutes.

lauri-ala-myllymaki-scores-the-opening-goal-from-a-penalty-past-alan-mannus auri Ala-Myllymäki scores the opening goal from a penalty. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lauri Ala-Myllymäki duly converted, but Rovers sparked into a backlash. Aaron Greene went close before Graham Burke fired in the host’s first equaliser of the night, turning inside the box to curl smartly to the corner on 14 minutes.

The striker almost had the net bulging again five minutes later, but this time Hillander managed to stretch to bat away his fizzing free-kick.

The tails were up and Burke was again the man posting problems for the visitors as he had a strong penalty shout waved off with not yet a quarter of the game gone.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However, with conditions deteriorating under heavy rain, Ilves welcomed the disruption to the game’s rhythm and the sides entered the half-time break all square at 1-1.

Come the hour, fears grew that the night would turn into a damp squib for Rovers as Joona Veteli drove in a clinical finish from the edge of the area to give his side the lead.

roberto-lopes-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-second-goal Lopes celebrates as he turns in Rovers' second. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Again, the home side ramped up their attacking intent and brought waves of pressure to the Tampere side before Roberto Lopes turned in a low Jack Byrne corner.

13 minutes remained, but there was to be no regular time winner for Rovers. And Liam Scales was issued a red card before the full-time whistle.

The home side went into extra-time with 10 men and had to scramble to keep parity with their guests, but by clinging on long enough to the 120th minute  – and on to the 26th penalty – the Hoops earned their place in the next stage.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie