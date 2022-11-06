Champions Shamrock Rovers sign off with routine win against UCD

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Patrick O’ Connor reports from the Belfield Bowl

SHAMROCK ROVERS PLAYED like true league champions in their 54th and final match of a long and successful season, as they recorded a routine 2-0 win over UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Sunday night.

The three points accumulated brought them to a record 79 league points, one more than when they won the 2021 title, and they will now earn a well-deserved rest before turning their attention to the 2023 season.

UCD had a season defining promotion/ relegation match against Waterford next Friday night very much on their mind, and this was reflected in their team selection with most of their regulars sitting on the bench.

Advertisement

Rovers took advantage of the weakened UCD side and set out their stall early on, scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute.

Sean Kavanagh floated in a superb cross which was only partially cleared by the UCD defence and when the ball fell kindly to Aaron Greene, he was unchallenged as he volleyed past Kian Moore for his fourth goal of the season.

Greene almost added another goal in the 14th minute when he rose highest to head Ronan Finn’s cross towards the top corner but Moore did well to palm it onto the post and away for a corner.

Rovers completely dominated possession in the first half while the second half was a little more evenly balanced, albeit that the Students never really looked like causing an upset.

UCD had only one serious effort on target over the course of the 90 minutes, a stinging shot from the hard-working Tobi Jinad in the 64th minute that Leon Pohls gathered with ease.

Rovers got the insurance second goal in the 83rd minute, a half volley from substitute Simon Power after a corner from Sean Kavanagh was not fully cleared by the UCD defence.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

UCD: Kian Moore; Jamie Duggan, Sam Todd (Michael Gallagher 46), Harvey O’ Brien, Evan Caffrey (Harry O’ Connor 46), Johnny Haist, Aaron Corish, Sean Brennan (Jack Keaney 46), Donal Higgins (Alex Nolan 62), Tobi Jinad, Danny Norris

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls, Sean Gannon, Roberto Lopes Lee Grace, Sean Hoare Ronan Finn (Andy Lyons 75) Justin Ferizaj (Aidomo Emakhu 67), Sean Kavanagh, Rory Gaffney (Gideon Tetteh 67), Aaron Greene (Simon Power 67), Viktor Serdeniuk (Neil Farrugia 75)

Referee: Derek Tomney