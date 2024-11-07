Shamrock Rovers edge closer towards European history with comeback Conference League win

UEFA Conference League

Shamrock Rovers 2

The New Saints 1

THIS WAS A bit nervier than it should have been edging towards the final whistle, but Shamrock Rovers got the job done to move onto seven points in the UEFA Conference League.

They’re also inching closer to becoming the first League of Ireland club to reach the knockout stages since the introduction of group/league phases.

A 2-1 comeback win over The New Saints, courtesy of first-half goals from Johnny Kenny and Dylan Watts, ensured the Hoops left the pitch third in the table and looking comfortable in one of the eight automatic qualifying spots.

The later kick offs will soon change the dynamic but what looks pretty sweet for Stephen Bradley’s side right now is the guts of €5 million earned in prize money from this European adventure so far.

Kenny and Watts, their young player and player of the season, respectively, delivered the goods to show there would be no feeling sorry for themselves after losing the Premier Division title to Shelbourne last Friday.

They were worthy winners against the Welsh side, who arrived brimming with confidence having lost just 2-0 to Fiorentina and then beating Astana by the same scoreline.

They didn’t really trouble Leon Pohls in the final quarter but nerves were palpable in the stands at the looseness of things.

It had looked like Rovers would not allow such an ending, although the the first-half summed up so much of what has been good and bad about them this season.

They started sharply and with purpose, pressing TNS high and turning the ball over for a couple of chances.

Kenny had a shot blocked on the edge of the box and Aaron McEneff had another that needed to be closed down from an angle.

Then TNS produced a dangerous counter attack that would eventually lead to the opening goal on 14 minutes. Jordan Williams fizzed a cross into the box on the run down the left and Declan McManus’ header deflected off Lee Grace, forcing Pohls into an impressive reaction save.

Rovers couldn’t clear their lines, though, and when Grace failed to stop Rory Holden keeping the danger alive from the right the ball fell kindly for Williams seven yards out when Daniel Cleary got his feet muddled.

The TNS bench erupted and so did the couple of hundred travelling fans.

But Rovers weren’t rattled. When Bradley talks about the trust he has in his players and their sense of calm because of the process, the next half an hour was a perfect example.

They didn’t try to chase the game and force things that weren’t on. With Watts and Markus Poom controlling midfield and McEneff also venturing forward from the centre they were finding space to look dangerous.

The equaliser was an exquisite distillation of that. Poom won a loose ball, quickly fed Watts who got turned and drilled a pass into the feet of Neil Farrugia. His deft flick took Jack Bodenham out of the game and Kenny ran off the shoulder of Daniel Davies.

He surged into the box, was strong enough to keep the defender at arm’s length, and maintained enough balance to let rip with a lasher of left-footed shot just inside the box. It smacked the underside of the crossbar and bounced out off the metal lining at the back of the net.

The leveller came within six minutes of falling behind and the goal to go in front arrived seven minutes before half-time.

Rovers had the guts of 70% possession by this point and were clinical when it mattered. Farrugia teed up Darragh Burns for an inswinger cross from the right and Watts anticipated with a run off the shoulder of marker Holden.

The ball landed perfectly on the six-yard box and Watts connected with his left foot as he slid in to score his fourth goal in successive games and fifth from the last seven.

The first to kickstart that run was a 92nd minute equaliser against APOEL on 3 October to snatch a draw in Rovers’ opening league phase game.

He should have added a glorious sixth to that tally on 62 minutes when he chopped the ball away from Holden and then produced a filthy looking nutmeg on the onrushing Davies who scurried out to close him down.

Instead, Watts opened the whole goal up with that pirouette only to sky his side-foot effort from 18 yards over the bar.

It was indicative of the second half, Farrugia getting into two dangerous areas only for his final ball to let him down. In total Rovers had 23 attempts.

TNS were still in it but didn’t have the quality to find a way through.

Rovers, on the other hand, could introduce Graham Burke and Jack Byrne along with Gary O’Neill.

A trip to Rapid Vienna is up on 28 November, by which stage Rovers would have had two friendlies with HJK to keep themselves sharp.

They must hope they’ve already done the hard work to continue this season into 2025.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace; Josh Honohan, Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill 85), Aaron McEneff (Graham Burke 69), Markus Poom (Darragh Nugent 85), Darragh Burns (Jack Byrne 69); Neil Farrugia, Johnny Kenny (Aaron Greene 79).

The New Saints: Connor Roberts; Josh Daniels, Daniel Davies, Jack Bodenham, Daniel Redmond (captain); Ryan Brobbel, Leo Smith, Daniel Williams, Rory Holden (Ben Clark 75); Declan McManus, Jordan Williams (Adam Wilson 83).

Referee: Snir Levy (Isr).

Attendance: 6,108.