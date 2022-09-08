Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here is how Shamrock Rovers are lining out 

Hello and welcome along to what is a big night for Shamrock Rovers and indeed the league of Ireland.

Tonight is the first of their Group F ties in the Europa Conference group stage, as they host Djurgardens of Sweden in Tallaght.

This is the second staging of the third-tier competition and the first time an Irish side will feature, with Rovers (2011) and Dundalk (2016 and 2020) playing in the groups of the Europa League. None of the three qualified for the knockout stages of that competition, with Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk going closest in 2016. 

We’ll have team line-ups for your shortly as we edge towards the 8pm kick-off so do stay with us, and let us know your thoughts on tonight’s game in the comments section below.

For those wishing to watch tonight’s game, you can catch it on Virgin Media Three with coverage commencing at 7.30pm.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie