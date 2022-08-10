Shamrock Rovers' league game with Dundalk rescheduled due to Hoops' European involvement

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ HOME fixture with Dundalk, originally scheduled for next Friday, 19 August, has been moved to the following Sunday, 21 August, due to the League of Ireland champions’ ongoing involvement in Europe.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops, who progressed from the third round of Europa League qualifying in North Macedonia last night, face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Budapest on Thursday 18 August in the first leg of their play-off tie.

They will now host Dundalk three days later at Tallaght Stadium before welcoming Ferencvaros to the same ground for their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday 25 August.

Rovers currently lead second-placed Dundalk by six points in the League of Ireland Premier Division title race, but the champions also have a game in hand over Stephen O’Donnell’s Lilywhites.