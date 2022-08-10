Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Wednesday 10 August 2022
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers' league game with Dundalk rescheduled due to Hoops' European involvement

Stephen Bradley’s men face Ferencvaros away next Thursday and will welcome Dundalk to Tallaght the following Sunday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 6:28 PM
20 minutes ago 237 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5838059
Rovers' Pico Lopes takes on Brian Gartland of Dundalk.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Rovers' Pico Lopes takes on Brian Gartland of Dundalk.
Rovers' Pico Lopes takes on Brian Gartland of Dundalk.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ HOME fixture with Dundalk, originally scheduled for next Friday, 19 August, has been moved to the following Sunday, 21 August, due to the League of Ireland champions’ ongoing involvement in Europe.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops, who progressed from the third round of Europa League qualifying in North Macedonia last night, face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Budapest on Thursday 18 August in the first leg of their play-off tie.

They will now host Dundalk three days later at Tallaght Stadium before welcoming Ferencvaros to the same ground for their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday 25 August.

Rovers currently lead second-placed Dundalk by six points in the League of Ireland Premier Division title race, but the champions also have a game in hand over Stephen O’Donnell’s Lilywhites.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie