This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clarke and Mannus goalkeeping heroics sees Dublin derby end all square in Tallaght

A string of top saves from Brendan Clarke and Alan Mannus saw Friday’s derby end in a stalemate.

Aaron Gallagher Reports from Tallaght Stadium.
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 20 Sep 2019, 10:17 PM
33 minutes ago 554 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4817320
Darragh Markey competes for possession with Aaron McEneff.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Darragh Markey competes for possession with Aaron McEneff.
Darragh Markey competes for possession with Aaron McEneff.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 0
St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A DRAMATIC, TENSE Dublin derby ended all square between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night as both sides were forced to settle for a point at Tallaght Stadium. 

Stephen Bradley’s side were ten points behind league leaders Dundalk before kick-off and will have had their sights set firmly on their crucial, season-defining FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians in a weeks’ time. 

This was very much a game of two halves. Stephen O’Donnell’s St Pat’s side were aggressive and showed plenty of encouraging intent during a hard-fought opening 45 minutes.

However the Hoops very much upped the ante after the interval in search of all three points, substitutes Aaron McEnneff and Thomas Oluwa injecting an added sense of purpose in the final third.

Two early penalty shouts for the visitors fell on deaf ears, Mikey Drennan and Ian Bermingham going down inside the box only to be waved away by referee Rob Harvey. Two pile-driving efforts from Lee Desmond and Kevin Toner produced stunning saves from Alan Mannus, but that was as close as the Saints would come to a breakthrough.

After the break Bradley’s men took firm control of proceedings. Lee Grace was a constant threat from set pieces, which were duly crossed in time after time with precision by Jack Byrne, who recently earned his first cap for Ireland against Bulgaria.

Brendan Clarke stood firm time after time, however, acting as St Pat’s saving grace between the sticks with repeated heroics. A threaded through ball by Jack Byrne played Sean Kavanagh clean through, only for Clarke to close the space and put the ball wide.

Rovers pushed and probed right until the final moments, vying for all three points late on as O’Donnell’s men sat back and absorbed pressure owing to wave after wave of attacks led by McEnneff, Olwuwa and Aaron Greene up front.

A final chance fell the way of Roberto Lopes. A McEneff corner spilled onto the edge of the box and while the Dubliner made a sweet, firm connection, his shot flew narrowly wide of Clarke’s post as both sides had to settle for a point.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher  / Reports from Tallaght Stadium.
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie