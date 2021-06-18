Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 18 June 2021
Brace from Burke as table-toppers Shamrock Rovers defeat Waterford

A 4-1 win for the away team tonight.

By John Fallon Friday 18 Jun 2021, 9:48 PM
1 hour ago 784 Views 1 Comment
Brian Murphy can't stop Graham Burke's penalty finding the net.
Waterford FC 1

Shamrock Rovers 4

John Fallon reports from Waterford FC

GRAHAM BURKE BAGGED a brace as Shamrock Rovers recorded a come-from-behind victory at Waterford to take the outright lead at the top of the table.

Encouraged by manager Marc Bircham to build on last week’s shock victory at Dundalk, Waterford took the game to the champions from the off and scored from their first attack on five minutes.

When Eric Molloy was left alone on the left to receive a pass, he opted to cut in and shoot from the edge of the box.

Fortune favoured the brave as his stinging effort deflected off Sean Hoare and whipped past the wrongfooted Alan Mannus.

In response, Burke dragged his shot wide and Liam Scales tested Brian Murphy for the first time with a shot he gathered.

Then came the controversial turning point. When Sean Hoare’s cross struck the arm of Jamie Mascoll, linesman Darragh Keegan didn’t flag but referee Adriano Reale, standing behind the defender, blew for handball and pointed to the spot.

Burke stepped up to drill his penalty into the bottom left corner, despite Murphy going the right way and getting a hand to the ball.

Much to the approval of the 200 fans in the RSC for the first time this season, there were chances for Prince Mutswunguma and Aaron Greene at either end.

But the home crowd became loudest approaching the break when Reale failed to issue even a booking to Hoops midfielder Chris McCann for leaving Mutswunguma writhing in agony.

Rovers inflicted pain of a different kind on the Blues with a second-half onslaught.

Barely three minutes had elapsed when Gaffney pounced to a Cameron Evans error on the edge of his box. The striker needed just one touch to control the ball and unleash a crisp drive beyond Murphy and in off the post.

Rovers continued to stretch Waterford’s youthful defence, leading to Burke’s second on the hour.

When Greene beat Jack Stafford in a footrace on the right side, he squared for the playmaker to sweep home his seventh of the season from close range.

The visitors’ attackers were by that stage rampant and, with 20 minutes remaining, Greene exchanged passes with Gaffney before leaving Murphy rooted to the spot with his fine finish.

Waterford FC: B Murphy; D Power, C Evans (L Kervick 70), J Mascoll, J Stafford, E Molloy; J Martin, N O’Keefe, S Griffin, A O’Reilly (K Mashigo 77); P Mutswunguma (T Sobolwale 70).

Shamrock Rovers: A Mannus; S Gannon, R Lopes, S Hoare, L Grace (D Nugent 70), L Scales; C McCann (G O’Neill 66), D Mandroiu, G Burke (R Finn 66); R Gaffney (A Emakhu 70), A Greene (D Williams 70).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

John Fallon

