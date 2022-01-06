Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 6 January 2022
Shamrock Rovers youngster joins Brighton

Killian Cahill is set to link up with the Premier League side.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 11:52 AM
58 minutes ago 1,411 Views 2 Comments
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
A general view of Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

YOUNG SHAMROCK ROVERS goalkeeper Killian Cahill is signing for Brighton, the Irish club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old Meath native is the latest in a long line of talented youngsters, which includes Evan Ferguson and Gavin Bazunu, to recently progress from League of Ireland level to the Premier League in their teens.

A statement from the club added: “Killian has been with the SRFC Academy since he was 11 years of age. He has progressed through our pathway from DDSL football to the National Leagues. His last game for the club was in the recent U19 league winning game against Sligo Rovers.

“Living in Skyrne, Co. Meath, the Cahill family have been a huge support to Killian in his development and very supportive of the club during his time here. As part of the club’s education programme, Killian was enrolled with our partners at Ashfield College last year and will sit his Leaving Cert in Summer 2022 – he will continue with his studies and classes remotely through Ashfield from his new base in southern England.

“We wish Killian all the best with his move and will watch his future development with pride.”

