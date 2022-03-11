Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 11 March 2022
New Zealand back row 'really excited' after joining Connacht

Shamus Hurley-Langton is signing from Manawatu Turbos.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Mar 2022, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,709 Views 12 Comments
Connacht's latest signing.
Image: Connacht Rugby
Image: Connacht Rugby

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE announced the signing of New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton from the Manawatu Turbos.

The 21-year-old, who can play at number eight or across the back row, made 18 appearances for Manawatu across the Mitre 10 Cup and NPC in the last two years.

He earned significant plaudits for his performances with the New Zealand outfit and was named Rookie of the Year for 2020, leading to him being named in the Hurricanes’ wider training group.

A powerful runner and a threat at the breakdown, Hurley-Langton can also cover both positions on the flanks.

“I’m really excited about my move to Connacht Rugby,” said Hurley-Langton, who was born in Taranki on New Zealand’s North Island.

“I’ve had a lot of discussions with Andy and the coaching team who spoke really well about what I could offer at the club. Connacht play a very attractive brand of rugby and the idea of relocating to the West of Ireland was one that appealed to me.

“I can’t wait to get settled, meet my new teammates and see what it’s in store for the future.”

Andy Friend added:“We’ve been following Shamus for quite a while now. He’s extremely powerful and offers us something a bit different to our other back row options next season.

“He’s still only 21 so has the potential to get even better, so we’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group and seeing what he can produce.”

