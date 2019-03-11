Brilliant thinking from Bennett with sideline cut set up this Waterford point in yesterday's comeback win

SHANE BENNETT WAS the Waterford scoring hero yesterday in Walsh Park as his dramatic late goal crowned a comeback victory over Galway.

Shane Bennett bagged the goal for Waterford to clinch victory. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Waterford hauled themselves back from a 10-point deficit at the interval on home soil as they utilised the strong wind at their back in the second half to take the points on offer in the Division 1B league tie.

But it wasn’t the only key score that Bennett was involved in. He finished with 1-1 to his name, yet it was an assist that stood out in Waterford’s eventual 1-18 to 2-13 victory.

Check out this brilliant thinking during the second half from a sideline cut to enable midfielder Jamie Barron to fire over a point as part of Waterford’s comeback.

Smart thinking by Shane Bennett to set up Jamie Barron for @WaterfordGAA pic.twitter.com/CvPlnbYrox — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 10, 2019

The results mean Waterford take on Clare in their quarter-final tie next weekend while Galway will be at home to Wexford.

