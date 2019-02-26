Proud Kerry club hold homecoming for Fitzgibbon Cup-winning star and UCC team-mates

SHANE CONWAY AND the victorious UCC team brought the Fitzgibbon Cup to his home club in Lixnax, Kerry last night.

UCC defeated Mary I in the third-level hurling decider on Saturday to complete the Fitzgibbon-Sigerson double for the first time since 1988.

It was a proud moment for the popular Conway, who was the only player from a county outside of Division 1 to feature in the 2-21 to 0-13 victory.

In proper GAA fashion, the UCC team were introduced to the crowd on the back of a lorry at Foley’s Cross in Lixnaw.

