Proud Kerry club hold homecoming for Fitzgibbon Cup-winning star and UCC team-mates

SHANE CONWAY AND the victorious UCC team brought the Fitzgibbon Cup to his home club in Lixnax, Kerry last night.
Shane Conway brings the Fitzgibbon Cup to the Kingdom. UCC Champions 2019 @UCCSport @LixnawGAA @Kerry_Official pic.twitter.com/Hgx4z0pn6f— UCC GAA (@ucc_gaa) February 25, 2019
UCC defeated Mary I in the third-level hurling decider on Saturday to complete the Fitzgibbon-Sigerson double for the first time since 1988.
It was a proud moment for the popular Conway, who was the only player from a county outside of Division 1 to feature in the 2-21 to 0-13 victory.
In proper GAA fashion, the UCC team were introduced to the crowd on the back of a lorry at Foley’s Cross in Lixnaw.
