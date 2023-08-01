'Dream come true' as Shane Curley named All-Ireland final referee

GALWAY’S SHANE CURLEY has been chosen to referee the eagerly-anticipated All-Ireland LGFA senior final between Dublin and Kerry.

The Glinsk clubman will take charge of his first senior decider at Croke Park on Sunday week having officiated the 2021 intermediate final between Westmeath and Wexford.

The standby referee for the big day will be Maggie Farrelly from Cavan and the fourth official is Carlow’s Jonathan Murphy.

Curley has already handled some notable games in 2023, including two of Kerry’s fixtures; the Munster final against Cork and the quarter-final meeting with Meath.

Curley can now look forward to a historic fixture on his CV as the first final meeting of Dublin and Kerry will mark the 50th All-Ireland.

“I was absolutely humbled and delighted when I received the phone call last night,” said Curley.

“It’s a dream come true for any referee and I’m honoured to be in a position to represent Galway and Connacht on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day.

“The fact that Dublin v Kerry is the 50th All-Ireland senior final will make the occasion even more special and I’m looking forward to a cracking game between two brilliant teams.”

The intermediate final involving Clare and Kildare will be refereed by Sligo’s Gus Chapman and the junior final referee for the clash between Down and Limerick will be Dublin’s Angela Gallagher.