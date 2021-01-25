BE PART OF THE TEAM

'What was put out to the general populous was basically that there was five troublemakers being let go'

Shane Curran is the subject of this week’s episode of Laochra Gael.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 25 Jan 2021
Shane Curran during his final season with Roscommon in 2005.
Image: ©INPHO
Shane Curran during his final season with Roscommon in 2005.
Shane Curran during his final season with Roscommon in 2005.
Image: ©INPHO

HIS CLUB CAREER would go on for almost another decade, but Shane Curran’s days in the Roscommon jersey ended when John Maughan took charge of the county in 2006.

After two and a half seasons under Tommy Carr, Maughan’s appointment saw several senior players removed who were considered difficult to handle at the time.

Ex-Roscommon captain Curran was among the five dropped when the Mayo man came to the helm 15 years ago, an experience he recounts in his upcoming episode of Laochra Gael.

“For some reason, people weren’t happy with Tommy. I could never figure it out,” recalls Curran.

“I knew myself from the inside he was doing a brilliant job. He was removed as manager with two or three games to go in the league and I just felt we never recovered momentum after that. 

He continues, “2005 peters out with a defeat to Louth and that was the end of that season. We weren’t to know it but it was the end of numerous inter-county careers.

“I remember vividly Sharon [his wife] coming in with the Roscommom Champion as it was at the time [saying], ‘Famous five have been dropped by new Roscommon manager.’ 

“What was put out to the general populous was basically that there was five troublemakers being let go. The county board never corrected the record which was wrong.”

The former Athone Town goalkeeper goes on to speak about his decision to return to line out with club St Brigid’s as a 40-year-old, despite only recovering from a serious back operation.

“I ended up in front of the neurosurgeon in the Mater [Hospital] with a big decision to make. That’s to have a major back operation to try and just get back to walking, not even worrying about football.

“So I had the operation in 2010 and it was left in no uncertain terms that sport really is not an option going forward. It was nick or nothing whether I’d walk again actually.”

Defying medical opinion, Curran rejoined the St Brigid’s side and played a key role in their All-Ireland club success in 2013.

Shane Curran’s Laochra Gael airs on TG4 this Thursday at 9.30pm. 

