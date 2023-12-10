Offaly's all-time top scorer Shane Dooley bows after 17-year career

SHANE DOOLEY, OFFALY’S all-time top scorer, has retired from the inter-county game.

Dooley, from the famed Offaly hurling family, made his debut in February 2007 against Cork. His final competitive game came last summer during the Faithful County’s narrow loss to Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park.

Dooley made 159 senior appearances for Offaly in all, comprising 53 in the championship, 81 in the league and 25 in the Walsh Cup.

His scoring exploits included 22-237 in the championship and 35-480 in the National League.

Dooley followed in the footsteps of his father Joe and uncles Billy and Johnny. He also represented Leinster in the Interprovincial series (winning a medal in 2012) and Ireland in hurling/shinty games against Scotland.

He captained Tullamore to the Offaly senior hurling championship title in 2009, and was selected as Offaly Hurler of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

An underage dual player for his county, he also won Offaly senior football championship titles with Tullamore and lined out in two O’Byrne Cup football games for Offaly before opting to concentrate on hurling at county level.

Offaly GAA chair Michael Duignan said: “Shane Dooley has given outstanding service to Offaly during a lengthy playing career.

“In his prime, Shane was rightly regarded as one of the country’s top forwards who was very skilful and deadly accurate from both play and placed balls.

This was reflected in his selection for Leinster in the Railway Cup and Ireland in the Shinty Internationals. We thank him for his dedication and commitment to the jersey and we wish Shane and his wife Anne Marie the very best for the future.”